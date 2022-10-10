Update v1.3

This update is for the following:

Fixed bugs:

Inventory overload

Few smaller bugs here and there

Improvements:

Treehouse climbing instructions

Repetitive 'tinkling' animation

Character cursor

Note:

I'm doing all these updates and fixes on my own and need help with the testing. If you encounter new bugs or something weird, please let me know and I will try to patch them ASAP.

For some changes to take effect it is recommended to use fresh save-games.

Thank you!

Until next time,

Kapa