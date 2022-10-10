 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Silent Sky Part I update for 10 October 2022

Update v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9693357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is for the following:

Fixed bugs:

  • Inventory overload
  • Few smaller bugs here and there

Improvements:

  • Treehouse climbing instructions
  • Repetitive 'tinkling' animation
  • Character cursor

Note:
I'm doing all these updates and fixes on my own and need help with the testing. If you encounter new bugs or something weird, please let me know and I will try to patch them ASAP.
For some changes to take effect it is recommended to use fresh save-games.

Thank you!

Until next time,
Kapa

Changed files in this update

Depot 1632593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link