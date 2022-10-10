Update v1.3

This update is for the following:
Fixed bugs:
- Inventory overload
- Few smaller bugs here and there
Improvements:
- Treehouse climbing instructions
- Repetitive 'tinkling' animation
- Character cursor
Note:
I'm doing all these updates and fixes on my own and need help with the testing. If you encounter new bugs or something weird, please let me know and I will try to patch them ASAP.
For some changes to take effect it is recommended to use fresh save-games.
Thank you!
Until next time,
Kapa
Changed files in this update