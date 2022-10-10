Card Survival Tropical Island - Patch Notes 2

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all well.

Just a small announcement here to let you know of all the things that have been added and fixed since the last patch note.

Also, just so you know, achievements are now live. :)

Minor New Features and Tweaks:

Added an option to toggle vsync.

Added Game Achievements.

You can now use oil on reservoirs to help neutralise the effect these structures have on bug population.

You can now build simpler temporary fires that don't require stones.

Cellars, Enclosures, Sheds, Mud Huts and Stone Huts can now be renamed.

The filling icon now also appears for containers inside the Nipa Palms, Alembics and other similar things.

Butter, Fat and Oil no longer lose durability when used on blueprints.

Goats now provide a bonus against loneliness when you spend time with them (in addition to what you can get from petting them).

Darkness now has a lower effect on wakefulness and mental structure.

Irrigation now feeds more water to Rice Paddies.

Increased Seaweed Satiation.

Making mud costs only a minitick now.

Sealed Containers can now be used to collect liquids from Banana Stumps and Nipa Palms.

Alembics, Water Filters and Solar Stills now also work with sealed containers.

Water rations can no longer be directly used to clean wounds but can now be transferred to other containers.

Digging Mud from puddles no longer requires light.

Added some new icons.

More Guide Entries added!

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the simple fire would give you stones when dismantled while burning.

Fixed an issue where triggered traps would destroy their contents when dismantled.

Mixing fine dirt with water now takes less time.

Fixed a bug that was preventing you from storing perforated coconuts and coconut halves in clay pot coolers.

Fixed a bug that was causing puddles to filled with safe water.

Fixed a bug that was preventing you from storing coconut shells inside container bags.

Fixed a bug that was allowing you to build cellars in some coastal locations.

Text corrections and improvements.

Fixed a remaining issue that was still unlocking perks on some saves.

Forges now give you back some dirt when demolished.

Fixed a bug that was returning you your dynamite after blowing up the macaque den.

Perforated coconuts now refill with rain like other sealed containers.

You can now give Macaques water from Perforated coconuts.

Fixed a bug that was causing stack actions not to work on some cases.

Changed some texts on the custom journal to make it clearer.

Papers can now be lit on fire with embers.

Fixed a bug that was preventing candles from being lit by other candles.

Fixed one remaining bug with stitched lacerations.

Fixed a bug when lighting bee smokers with lit tinder.

Fixed a bug that was preventing banana stumps from helping accelerate the tanning process of skins.

Fixed the bug that unlocked all perks and re-locked all the perks that were unlocked by it.

Fixed a bug that was causing tied juvenile goats to give adult carcasses when they died.

Added more food items to the filters.

Fixed a bug that was allowing you to teleport back to the island from the atoll.

Wounds now show their effects to appetite.

Fixed a bug that caused China Rose to permanently improve your immune system.

Fixed a bug that would allow you to never sleep again if you collapsed from exhaustion and vomited immediately after.

Added some missing items to some filters.

Fixed a bug that was allowing you to collect rain water from the cave system.

Fixed a bug that was causing the filling with water text to appear on the waiting screen.

Fixed a bug that was causing empty bee skeps to play the bee sound constantly.

That's all for now.

See you on the next announcement!