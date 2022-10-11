Open Beta Patch Notes (10/11/22) (Rev 3920)

Gameplay
Gear now shows preview of affixes that will be added from enhancement
Reduced value of crits on gear and sets
Spell shield scroll has been added
Autoplay no longer constantly clears room traps
UI
New hero UI added for summon results
Revising loot menu to make viewing loot easier
Tooltip for EX Meter has been added
Gameplay menu now hides during dialogue
Bug Fixes
(Player) text in tutorial has been fixed
Poison tutorial tooltips have been fixed
Fixed intro cinematic edges being seen on some devices
Fixed tutorial appearing for accounts that have cleared it
3-5 boss not appearing has been fixed
Crit values doubling on gear unintentionally has been fixed
Nightmare values are fixed 50-75, Hell 76-100
Fixed various calculation issues with accuracy and evasion
Randomized range for battle formats and rivals have been fixed
Changed files in this update