Open Beta Patch Notes (10/11/22) (Rev 3920)

Gameplay

Gear now shows preview of affixes that will be added from enhancement

Reduced value of crits on gear and sets

Spell shield scroll has been added

Autoplay no longer constantly clears room traps

UI

New hero UI added for summon results

Revising loot menu to make viewing loot easier

Tooltip for EX Meter has been added

Gameplay menu now hides during dialogue

Bug Fixes

(Player) text in tutorial has been fixed

Poison tutorial tooltips have been fixed

Fixed intro cinematic edges being seen on some devices

Fixed tutorial appearing for accounts that have cleared it

3-5 boss not appearing has been fixed

Crit values doubling on gear unintentionally has been fixed

Nightmare values are fixed 50-75, Hell 76-100

Fixed various calculation issues with accuracy and evasion

Randomized range for battle formats and rivals have been fixed