 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space SEX update for 25 October 2022

The Nighy of the Giving Head is back in Phallasius

Share · View all patches · Build 9693204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Earthlings,
The whole crew of the Phallasius Space Station is pleased to invited you one more year to the most famous event across the entire galaxy, the Night of the Giving Head!

To celebrate this memorable event, we've added some decorations to set the mood. Don't forget to 'trick-or-treat' our girls in the ship duringyour stay, I'm sure they'll love to show you some new tricks or maybe are willing to be treated with some big sticky candy ;)

Always yours,
Captain Scanlon.



Changed files in this update

AppContent Depot 571101
  • Loading history…
Data Depot 571102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link