The Nighy of the Giving Head is back in Phallasius

Dear Earthlings,

The whole crew of the Phallasius Space Station is pleased to invited you one more year to the most famous event across the entire galaxy, the Night of the Giving Head!

To celebrate this memorable event, we've added some decorations to set the mood. Don't forget to 'trick-or-treat' our girls in the ship duringyour stay, I'm sure they'll love to show you some new tricks or maybe are willing to be treated with some big sticky candy ;)

Always yours,

Captain Scanlon.






