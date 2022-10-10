 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 10 October 2022

Small Patch Alpha 6.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9693030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small patch to fix a few more bug. Reports sent in with the new bug reporting tool have already been a great help in finding and fixing issues, including a couple that I had been having trouble reproducing previously. Thanks to everyone who submitted a report!

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with units sometimes getting stuck while trying to climb.
  • Fixed an issue related to the sending of reinforcements to the player's blocks.
  • Fixed an issue with pathfinding on the Marshland level
  • Fixed an issue with the Volley action not being able to target ground where there was a marsh.
  • Fixed an issue with the Volley action having too short of a range.
  • Fixed a couple issues with the tutorial.
  • Fixed a couple other issues related to the endless level selection on the movement of cards.

