Small Patch Alpha 6.0.2

Another small patch to fix a few more bug. Reports sent in with the new bug reporting tool have already been a great help in finding and fixing issues, including a couple that I had been having trouble reproducing previously. Thanks to everyone who submitted a report!
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with units sometimes getting stuck while trying to climb.
- Fixed an issue related to the sending of reinforcements to the player's blocks.
- Fixed an issue with pathfinding on the Marshland level
- Fixed an issue with the Volley action not being able to target ground where there was a marsh.
- Fixed an issue with the Volley action having too short of a range.
- Fixed a couple issues with the tutorial.
- Fixed a couple other issues related to the endless level selection on the movement of cards.
Changed files in this update