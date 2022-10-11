 Skip to content

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator update for 11 October 2022

"Ducks, Please" DLC now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9692964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello my Duckies!

It's been a while, I know. After all, you wouldn't expect a placid duck like me to work hard to release new content, would you?

Let's celebrate though, for today many things are happening.

  • A 20% discount on the game just started, so now it's a good time to gift it to your favorite person.
  • The game received an update, and you can now name your ducks and save your game (just one game at a time).
  • The DLC we called Ducks, Please is finally here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2142510/Placid_Plastic_Duck_Simulator__Ducks_Please/

You'll also find a couple of new little in-game secrets, together with the much-needed settings, and some additional sounds.

It's worth noticing how we did not add new achievements at this time; we are planning to do that as we release A NEW POOL IN A NEW ENVIRONMENT, likely in December.

Keep supporting the ducks, friends, I promise you the best is yet to come, and it's going to be funduckstic. ːsteamhappyː

Talk soon,
turbolento games

Ps: press the spacebar.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999361
  • Loading history…
