Build 9692902 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build contains stability updates and general improvements including:

animation fixes

damage and juice updates

audio updates

message content updates across all levels

collectable restructuring across all levels

0.6.0-early_access is in development and will involve a number of structural changes. It may take longer than the normal two-week cycle for release.