Update 2: Sabre Heavy Fighter

Hey everyone! Patch notes are at the bottom, but here are the highlights:

Sabre Heavy Fighter



The Sabre has been part of our testbed for improvements to smaller ship combat, and you can expect a number of improvements to trickle down to all the other ships in the coming weeks.

Specifically the Sabre fills a critical gap as a dogfighter that doesn't rely on auto-aim for it's primary weapon. It features a new missile lock-on mechanic that will be coming to the Talon in the next patch and an improved distance-based aiming reticle that should greatly improve capital ship aiming in the near future.

Tactical Map



Fleet management features have been highly requested, and the ability to give basic orders, request healing, and AI improvements to take the load off the player in singleplayer are coming. In the meantime you can now press 'm' to bring up a mothership focused view of the battlefield, this screen will be going through a number of iterations before we're done with it but we hope it'll help make sense of the fray.

New Buy Menu



The buy menu has been overhauled with new art, animations and sound. The old menu wasn't able to provide feedback when navigated with a controller, so this is a big step forward on that front. Improvements in the future will include illustrated descriptions for the weapons and abilities on each ship, so stay tuned.

Camera Improvements

Improvements to flight experience are an ongoing process, we've tweaked the camera system for all of the smaller ships to make them feel more dynamic. Head over to the Steam Forums and let us know if you think things are improved and especially if you have specific ideas on changes you think still need to be made.

More to come



Moving forward our highest priority is getting out rebindable keys and full controller support, this will be a multi-week process so expect regular content updates as we chip away at it. We'd like to thank each of you who has decided to support us in Early Access and encourage all of you to hit up the forums with any ideas you have for how to make the game better, if you have a cool idea for a ship we want to hear about it . Thanks again!

Update notes: