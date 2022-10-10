Playtest Build Update

The first patch update contains:
0.221.1.0 - Status: Live on 10/10/22
Patch Objectives:
• Fix the Black Holes so that they are no longer contained within a giant glowing hell sphere. ✓
• Add Sagittarius A* to the centre of the galaxy. ✓
• Build the procedural system for Black Holes so that they are all different sizes/colours/textures. ✓
• Add local versions of the 3D space labels for things like individual planets. ✓
• Add toggles to the Helm for the different 3D label types. ✓
• Add mouse inversion and the ability to toggle the static starfield to the game options. ✓
Progress Log:
• Fixed the planetary rings from colliding with the player.
• Planets can now cast shadows on their rings.
• Planetary rings now have a more textured look to them.
• Fixed the black hole sphere of nightmares.
• Built a procedural configurator for the Black Holes. Each one you find will now be completely unique!
• Added Sagittarius A to the game. Its galactic coordinates are 50,50,50.
• Built a custom material for Sagittarius A.
• Fixed Sagittarius A loading the Sol system.
• Refined the procedural black holes a bit more in an effort to inject a bit more detail.
• Added the ability to flag certain SteamID's as staff accounts for debugging.
• Staff accounts can now use the ship teleport button for debug purposes.
• Built a new system for adding volumetric nebulae to the game. It wasn't on the to-do list, but I had a flash of inspiration.
• Added a nebula surrounding Sagittarius A.
• Fixed nebulae being visible through black hole event horizons.
• Placed a test nebula 200ly away from Sol in the direction of the galactic core, so you can see what they're like without a 2-day journey.
• Fixed the Distance and ETA display on the Helm Navigation panel, and also tidied up the formatting.
• Built a better system for handling 3D space labels. They are now always oriented screen-up and no longer require a convoluted scaling solution.
• Added 3D labels for objects within a star system.
• Fixed a few issues with the Mission patch, Country Flag, and Name Tag on the player character.
• Added the ability to toggle the various label types on and off at the Helm station. Space can quickly get cluttered with labels otherwise.
• Cleared up a number of bugs and compatibility issues with the 3D space labels.
• Fixed a major crash bug related to the 3D space labels.
• Added a new settings option for inverting the mouse Y axis.
• Added a new settings option for hiding the static background stars, leaving only the real-time ones.
The playtest will be available until Nov 1st.
