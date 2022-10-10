Playtest Build Update

The first patch update contains:

0.221.1.0 - Status: Live on 10/10/22

Patch Objectives:

• Fix the Black Holes so that they are no longer contained within a giant glowing hell sphere. ✓

• Add Sagittarius A* to the centre of the galaxy. ✓

• Build the procedural system for Black Holes so that they are all different sizes/colours/textures. ✓

• Add local versions of the 3D space labels for things like individual planets. ✓

• Add toggles to the Helm for the different 3D label types. ✓

• Add mouse inversion and the ability to toggle the static starfield to the game options. ✓

Progress Log:

• Fixed the planetary rings from colliding with the player.

• Planets can now cast shadows on their rings.

• Planetary rings now have a more textured look to them.

• Fixed the black hole sphere of nightmares.

• Built a procedural configurator for the Black Holes. Each one you find will now be completely unique!

• Added Sagittarius A to the game. Its galactic coordinates are 50,50,50.

• Built a custom material for Sagittarius A.

• Fixed Sagittarius A loading the Sol system.

• Refined the procedural black holes a bit more in an effort to inject a bit more detail.

• Added the ability to flag certain SteamID's as staff accounts for debugging.

• Staff accounts can now use the ship teleport button for debug purposes.

• Built a new system for adding volumetric nebulae to the game. It wasn't on the to-do list, but I had a flash of inspiration.

• Added a nebula surrounding Sagittarius A.

• Fixed nebulae being visible through black hole event horizons.

• Placed a test nebula 200ly away from Sol in the direction of the galactic core, so you can see what they're like without a 2-day journey.

• Fixed the Distance and ETA display on the Helm Navigation panel, and also tidied up the formatting.

• Built a better system for handling 3D space labels. They are now always oriented screen-up and no longer require a convoluted scaling solution.

• Added 3D labels for objects within a star system.

• Fixed a few issues with the Mission patch, Country Flag, and Name Tag on the player character.

• Added the ability to toggle the various label types on and off at the Helm station. Space can quickly get cluttered with labels otherwise.

• Cleared up a number of bugs and compatibility issues with the 3D space labels.

• Fixed a major crash bug related to the 3D space labels.

• Added a new settings option for inverting the mouse Y axis.

• Added a new settings option for hiding the static background stars, leaving only the real-time ones.

The playtest will be available until Nov 1st.