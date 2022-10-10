Update Notes for 0.5.0

Meta progression changes.

Equipment stats and effects have been shuffled and rebalanced.

Passive On Hit Effects have been moved to Armour pieces

Weapons are now able to be leveled & upgraded.

Using a weapon gains it experience which unlocks permanent bonuses to choose from

Leveling up a weapon at the Mystic gives you a point to choose from said bonuses

Massive number rebalance.

-In order to make some space and help smooth out some bonuses. Approximately all numbers have been boosted by 2x. This includes baseline damage for weapons and enemy health pools.

Weapon level up upgrades have also seen rebalances. This is just a first starting point and there will be tweaks to bring the curve back to where it was with higher numbers.

There have been countless small changes, tweaks and additions that have come directly from player feedback and I can't thank those people enough.