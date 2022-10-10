 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Monarch 2 update for 10 October 2022

Version 1.00.3 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9692674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Do you remember the last hotfix version, when I was telling how a fix to a bug introduces another bug? Well, it seems I was way more right I could ever dream to be. The fix to a fix introduced another bug, which this hotfix is fixing. Fortunately, it's a purely cosmetic bug.

Yes... That's such a ridiculous story I will be surely telling it on the local dev meetings and to my grandchildren. No doubt.

  • [fix] The previous version fix of versioning fix broke versioning in another way (yes, I know how it sounds, but that's what happened), which made it incorrectly display Early Access mode and other obsolete notices from the E.A. period.

Changed files in this update

Stellar Monarch 2 Content Depot 1437751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link