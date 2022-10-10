Version 1.00.3 released

Do you remember the last hotfix version, when I was telling how a fix to a bug introduces another bug? Well, it seems I was way more right I could ever dream to be. The fix to a fix introduced another bug, which this hotfix is fixing. Fortunately, it's a purely cosmetic bug.
Yes... That's such a ridiculous story I will be surely telling it on the local dev meetings and to my grandchildren. No doubt.
- [fix] The previous version fix of versioning fix broke versioning in another way (yes, I know how it sounds, but that's what happened), which made it incorrectly display Early Access mode and other obsolete notices from the E.A. period.
