Update v0.1

Before we get into the update details, we would like to thank everyone who has purchased Bowling Hills so far! The support means a lot to us and we are excited to continue building features and improvements with your help. Now, onto the update:

Roll Feedback

We noticed it was difficult for newcomers to realize where they were going wrong with their first rolls. To add more clarity, we've added roll feedback that will appear right when you release your ball and throughout the replay. It states how good or bad the angle of release was, how much spin was applied to what direction, and the speed of the ball.

Player Characters in Background

Now if you're player with more than one character. The characters who are not bowling will appear in the alley behind the active bowler

Lane Visuals

We've changed the colors of the lane to help convey topology by changing grass color depending on elevation. Now the lowest grass on the green will appear as a lush green where the higher grass will appear more golden/yellow.

Miscellaneous Changes/Fixes