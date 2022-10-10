 Skip to content

Ezbench update for 10 October 2022

Update 0.4.1: DLSS & Reflex, Back-End

Build 9692444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature Update:

We've added DLSS support to the client as well as some backend stuff.

In addition, we've added NVIDIA Reflex support. This won't do anything special currently, but is done as prep for future update. (You'll love it).

We've done tweaks to the backend as well, increasing stability - specifically on Windows 11.

We will soon update the Unreal Engine 5 to version 5.1. This will give significant boost to benchmarking scores and performance over-all. Date TBA. (Est. ~4 weeks)

Changed files in this update

