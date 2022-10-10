Update 0.4.1: DLSS & Reflex, Back-End

Share · View all patches · Build 9692444 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 20:32:04 UTC by Wendy

We've added DLSS support to the client as well as some backend stuff.

In addition, we've added NVIDIA Reflex support. This won't do anything special currently, but is done as prep for future update. (You'll love it).

We've done tweaks to the backend as well, increasing stability - specifically on Windows 11.

We will soon update the Unreal Engine 5 to version 5.1. This will give significant boost to benchmarking scores and performance over-all. Date TBA. (Est. ~4 weeks)