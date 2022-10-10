Update 66 - New Game Engine

Hey Everyone,

And we are back with our milestone update 66 that finally switches the game to the new game engine as well as brand new networking technology. On the surface you will not notice that big of a difference - other than much faster loading times, significantly increased performance, and global server being able to support much higher player numbers in one instance. In addition new engine fixes countless minor bugs and issues across the board that were part of the old 2018 Engine/network code that we were using before.

Please keep in mind that it might take us a few days to find and fix some of the new minor bugs that we surely introduced with this massive update, but all in all game is in a good shape and ready for you. Also now that we have switched to the new engine we can finally start rolling out the content that we have been sitting on - like new larger space spaceships in different classes, visual improvements and late game content.

We are also setting time aside to finally complete offline single player as the next big feature release. Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!

Keeping the patch notes very general, as it`s all very technical and includes hundreds of changes: