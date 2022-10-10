 Skip to content

Madcap Mosaic update for 10 October 2022

10/10/22

10/10/22

Last edited by Wendy

Small patch, though there a few things you may notice while playing.
Added a sprite tweak while the red dragon is limiting your movement, similar to the black dragon's.
Changed Research's effect slightly in the lattice. Also, I think I made it more consistent? I noticed it wasn't always unveiling the correct amount of tiles always. Hopefully normalized.
Made Witch hit for 0 a little less often. Still possible to get consecutive weak turns, but more likely to offer up some damage now.
Made Burning Oil visible from creation. Little bit of a buff there (and helps World Tree out).

Spent a while on a save system, but I ran into some issues that look pretty tough to untangle. I'll try, but still no promises there.

