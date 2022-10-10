Plunder of The Space Pirates! Cooperative defence mode is live and in BETA!

Share · View all patches · Build 9692212 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy

New Solo/Cooperative Gamemode added to Space Quest: 2099!

Plunder of The Space Pirates is still in development, however the current build is ready to play and test out!

The Thunderchild has been boarded by a vagabond band of nasty space pirates! Can our plucky little officers fend them off?

CHANGELOG: