Plunder of The Space Pirates! Cooperative defence mode is live and in BETA!

New Solo/Cooperative Gamemode added to Space Quest: 2099!
Plunder of The Space Pirates is still in development, however the current build is ready to play and test out!
The Thunderchild has been boarded by a vagabond band of nasty space pirates! Can our plucky little officers fend them off?
CHANGELOG:
-
Added Plunder Of The Space Pirates Cooperative Episode (BETA).
-
Added checkpoints to each campaign mission.
-
Weapons have been re-ordered on the hotbar, and may now be addressed with the number keys.
-
Added several new voice lines.
-
Fixed a bug where players effectively have negative gravity after being launched by an enemy explosive.
-
Updated localisation files.
