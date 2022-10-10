 Skip to content

Space Quest: 2099 update for 10 October 2022

Plunder of The Space Pirates! Cooperative defence mode is live and in BETA!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Solo/Cooperative Gamemode added to Space Quest: 2099!

Plunder of The Space Pirates is still in development, however the current build is ready to play and test out!

The Thunderchild has been boarded by a vagabond band of nasty space pirates! Can our plucky little officers fend them off?

CHANGELOG:

  • Added Plunder Of The Space Pirates Cooperative Episode (BETA).

  • Added checkpoints to each campaign mission.

  • Weapons have been re-ordered on the hotbar, and may now be addressed with the number keys.

  • Added several new voice lines.

  • Fixed a bug where players effectively have negative gravity after being launched by an enemy explosive.

  • Updated localisation files.

