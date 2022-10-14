Lords of Ravage patch 0.5.0.2

HIGHLIGHT FEATURES:

Melee skills can now target any unit unless there is another unit in front of it. Unit formations are now more important than ever.

Heroes lost roughly 30% of their power and health, but teams consist of 3 heroes now.

Soldiers also lost about 30% health and 15% damage in exchange for an extra unit in reinforcements.

Improved tutorial segment to explain combos better.

Reworks:

Vision of Terror (Black Guard) applies Mark instead of Exhaust and only has 1 charge. The tutorial needed a basic synergy available for Dread Knights.

Escalation (Assassin) progresses 50% when the Elite enters combat.

Bring Down (Assassin) is now a melee skill.

Escalation (Berold) Phase 2: -20% damage output. Phase 3 +20% damage output.

Berold's starting location now also adds 2 power and 20 health per each unit class level.

The tutorial was reworked to include segments that teach combos. The Edict segment explains different synergies depending on deployed units.

Resilience now reduces any damage by 5% per stack, stacking up to 5 times.

Bugs fixed:

Commander (Knight Lieutenant) now correctly triggers if he was placed during the reinforcement phase.

Balance changes:

Obliteration (Dark Priest) deals 80% of the enemy power as damage instead of 50%.

Force of Nature (Pathfinder) now has 3 turns CD.

Aegis of Nature (Druid) now only has 1 charge.

Escalation (Paladin) now adds 20% progress each time a negative effect is applied to an ally. Paladin gains only 15 power instead of 25.

Valor (Paladin) healing was reduced from 40% to 20%.

Escalation (Berserker) now grants 20 power instead of 35 and triggers when Berserker loses 100 health instead of 200.

Escalation (Fire Mage) adds 20% progress passively and 15% progress per unspent AP now.

Features:

You can now left-click on an enemy unit to see the detailed stats.

The balance will be improved after the second rework. You can read more about planned rework in future dev diaries.