Mischievous Monday #9

Welcome back wretched. Bit of a bits and bobs update this Monday to catch up a bit with some misc stuff and feedback suggestions that have been building. :]

2 new Boneraise Lore meta have been added. With the Blacksmith Lackey you'll now need it in order to get duplicate relics, and during a Mausoleum Awakening you can buy relics from him at the start for gold coin, and he'll offer to duplicate relics later on during the run. The Chi Wisdoms improves some of your basic abilities, namely chest unlocking speed and grants an extra invincibility frame when hurt, as well as creating a shockwave after choosing a boneraise/relic/spell so there's less chance of you losing yourself in the fray.

The previous Bone Gang Bandits Heroic Force has now been split into their own three metas. Each of the bandits, zombies, and ghost watchers waves, will be backed up with their own elite enemies at higher levels (muggers, ghouls, and ghost summoners).

In Architect Mode the contraptions now first need to be unlocked via spending gold coins to research them (to bring them inline with the other meta and reveals them as you play rather than them all being shoved in your face early on). In New Game Plus many of the maps now also come with a few default contraptions already placed which can't be moved and now also count towards their max contraption cap (so each map plays a bit differently rather than you just placing all the same contraptions in every map).

There's now 3 types of treasure chests. The normal one which works as before except there's now a small chance of it containing a relic or spell scroll, a pauper chest which is quicker to unlock but contains less gems, and a royal chest which takes longer to unlock but contains extra gems and always a special item. There's also a chance chests may contain occult hearts instead of a special item which increases your occult health when touched.

Some misc stuff and changes...

Added 2 achievements (Meldum Escapade, Contraption Research Fulfilment).

New Game Forever: Slightly increased the amount of enemies that show up in successive loops, but slightly decreased the amount of bones that drop to compensate (so overal balance is successive loops get more difficult).

Changed some descriptive terms so it's easier for new comers to understand some concepts. For example tormented souls are now referred to as hero souls (since they are basically the same thing). Normal minions are now described as skelly minions. Tidied up some of the Boneraise Lore meta unlock descriptions related to the special minions.

Reduced the amount of gold coins gained from very high scores.

Fixed a bunch of incorrect grammar usage of "thou" and "thee".

Status Screen: You can now scroll through pages if you have a lot of minions/relics.

MELDIN TIME acheivement: You now understandibly can't use the Meldum class to get this.

Archetech Mode: Reduced the max cap on Lamp Posts, Monument Haunts, and Royal Lamp Posts (combined they're a bit much). Reduced the cost of Cursen Eye.

Marrow Succor class meta: Added an extra reduction to its max health boosting if you somehow get your max health over 999.

Chestious Spellious class meta: The chance of the treasure chest containing a free spell scroll is now based on how many spell scrolls you currently have.

Manic Mime minion: Now has less chance of miming Barrow Diggers (since Wretch can get so many of them).

Giant Potoussy Bro minion: In the Forsaken Mausoleum map he'll now spawn further down so he's less close to the top wall.

Blessed enemies are now slightly less affected by status effects (eg slowness, confusion, etc).

Ghost Watcher enemies now have a cap on how many active ghosts they can summon, and their ghosts can no longer be sucked by the Vampire class.

Heavenly Vessels enemies now have a slightly reduced chance of creating lightning upon death (as it was a bit too many).

Midas Touch spell: This no longer requires the sacrifice of Barrow Boners and the Doppleganger minion can now also cast it.

And some bug fixes...