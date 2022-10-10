Update 2022.1: Minelaying & map improvements

Dear skippers,

We are back with more news about update 2022.1 once again.

This time, we wanted to let you know, that TMB mines have also made it into the game. These mines were designed to be launched from the torpedo tubes and were commonly used by the u-boats during World War II.

There is a new type of assignment from the command that asks you to plant a minefield near the enemy coast. The target areas are usually frequently patrolled, so this type of mission is all about sneaking into the area and escaping unnoticed.

We've also improved the in-game map graphically in many ways in this update. Especially, the HQ map was improved and many new tasks were added, including a possibility to send officers to a navy academy to gain additional experience, new construction projects and new aerial reconnaissance tasks.

Save compatibility

We also need to inform you, that the new version is not going to be compatible with the game states saved on the previous versions of the game. We were maintaining compatibility for a long time and at some point we had to abandon it, because we decided to overhaul the save system. The saves are now 30-35% smaller than they used to be and the save system should be now much more stable in long campaigns.

We will still have more news about the update soon, stay tuned!

Yours,

DWS