Dream Flash Early Access 19 Out Now

Dream Flash Early Access is out now! This update comes with a bunch of updated bosses, a new state, and some new items/weapons. There are also a bunch of QoL additions that make the game better.





As you can see the ground now has real intricate texture instead of just being a solid color with a slight gradient. In addition to this every stage now has a full music track with an intense combat variant when fighting bosses.

Thanks for playing Dream Flash so far. I've been pretty busy irl so this one took a while longer. Hopefully I can get update 20 out by the end of the year. Early Access 20 will be the last early access update. After that I will be working on the mega release update which will be huge and add cool endgame stuff. Expect lots of surprises. Hope you are looking forward to it.