Dream Flash Early Access 19 Out Now

Dream Flash Early Access is out now! This update comes with a bunch of updated bosses, a new state, and some new items/weapons. There are also a bunch of QoL additions that make the game better.
As you can see the ground now has real intricate texture instead of just being a solid color with a slight gradient. In addition to this every stage now has a full music track with an intense combat variant when fighting bosses.
Thanks for playing Dream Flash so far. I've been pretty busy irl so this one took a while longer. Hopefully I can get update 20 out by the end of the year. Early Access 20 will be the last early access update. After that I will be working on the mega release update which will be huge and add cool endgame stuff. Expect lots of surprises. Hope you are looking forward to it.
Changed files in this update