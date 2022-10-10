0.0.107.0 Update

Greetings everyone, as our second update rolls out we wanted to take this opportunity to inform you a bit more about how our process will look like.

Going forward. we will be aiming to release updates on a bi-weekly schedule. This allows us to make sure we get more work done, test our builds better and make updates worthwhile for our players who have a slower connection or are limited by bandwidth.

Thank you for keeping up with the development of Commanding Nations!

Update 0.0.107.0 fixes and improves the following reported issues:

Stormrunner Bunker stability and ease of use improved by making staffing it with infantry more convenient

The Tornado technical was able to target air units, which was not intended. This has been fixed

The Monarch super-heavy tank was able to target air units, which was not intended. This has been fixed

Scav Workers will now properly exit the Command Center upon being built

Infantry staffed inside the Stormrunner Bunker will now properly die when the Bunker is taken out

Lobby labels for players and AI difficulty fixed to display properly

Area of Effect damage is now properly implemented for all units. This includes the Sweep Cannon self-propelled gun, the Monarch super-heavy tank, the Imperial gunship and the Explosive Drone

Mouse over attack icons would sometimes not display, this has been fixed

Resource point texture glitches making them display as dark on Goldhorn has been fixed

Stormrunner variants sometimes had different origin points for their trailer, making them maneuver differently than intended. This has been fixed

The Gatling tank and Gatling Turret were balanced to output double the firepower as previously

As always you can report any bugs you find, add any balancing/gameplay idea you may have or see which issues are being worked on or already resolved for our next build over at our website; feedback.sevenvolts.io