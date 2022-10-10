0.0.107.0 Update

Greetings everyone, as our second update rolls out we wanted to take this opportunity to inform you a bit more about how our process will look like.
Going forward. we will be aiming to release updates on a bi-weekly schedule. This allows us to make sure we get more work done, test our builds better and make updates worthwhile for our players who have a slower connection or are limited by bandwidth.
Thank you for keeping up with the development of Commanding Nations!
Update 0.0.107.0 fixes and improves the following reported issues:
- Stormrunner Bunker stability and ease of use improved by making staffing it with infantry more convenient
- The Tornado technical was able to target air units, which was not intended. This has been fixed
- The Monarch super-heavy tank was able to target air units, which was not intended. This has been fixed
- Scav Workers will now properly exit the Command Center upon being built
- Infantry staffed inside the Stormrunner Bunker will now properly die when the Bunker is taken out
- Lobby labels for players and AI difficulty fixed to display properly
- Area of Effect damage is now properly implemented for all units. This includes the Sweep Cannon self-propelled gun, the Monarch super-heavy tank, the Imperial gunship and the Explosive Drone
- Mouse over attack icons would sometimes not display, this has been fixed
- Resource point texture glitches making them display as dark on Goldhorn has been fixed
- Stormrunner variants sometimes had different origin points for their trailer, making them maneuver differently than intended. This has been fixed
- The Gatling tank and Gatling Turret were balanced to output double the firepower as previously
As always you can report any bugs you find, add any balancing/gameplay idea you may have or see which issues are being worked on or already resolved for our next build over at our website; feedback.sevenvolts.io
Changed files in this update