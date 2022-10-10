Of Mice and Menus (Early Access v.0.85)

After the last development roadmap, plans changed a bit. Endless Mode is nearing completion, and a lot of the features of this patch were originally planned to launch along side it. There's enough new stuff, and changes under the hood (to make endless mode work) that I thought it would be better to get these changes out now, and make sure I didn't break anything before the full endless mode release.

The long delayed price increase has finally been implemented. Gunlocked will now retail for $4.99 USD (regional pricing applies), and that will be the final retail value. With only 2 content updates left after this, and more content than I ever planned, It felt like the right time.

Patch 0.85 TL;DR

Easy Mode

Mouse Controls

Interface Updates

Bug Fixes

New Feature: Easy Mode

I've been really happy to watch the stats climb for players that have achieved victory at least once, from the early days at less than 16% to currently over 40% (and with a much larger player base). But it's clear some players just want to have fun and may never have the opportunity to check out all of the zones and content without a little extra help. Easy Mode should fix that. Level faster and higher, and survive much more easily. Even if you don't have a problem in the standard mode, it's a fun way to start your day, and pairs well with the new mouse controls. Speaking of...

New Feature: Mouse Controls

I've been working on these since they were first requested, not long after launch. This is the third iteration of the controls, and the only ones I was comfortable enough with to actually achieve victory in standard mode with. This game was never designed with mouse controls in mind (digital input, 8 directions, high speed gameplay), so these controls will not be ideal, but hopefully they offer more accessibility to a broader group of players. I have a lot of fun with them in easy mode, but im sure people who are more accustomed to mouse controls will be destroying standard mode in no time.

Just click and hold relative to the ship's position to move.

Interface Updates:

Another common community request, upgrade beacons will now trigger a popup menu to tell you what was upgraded and what it did.

The deploy menu has been updated with the new easy mode selection, and has made room for the new Endless mode zone Annelus Voice (coming in the next update)

The game interface has been updated with a section for "Aftermods." These will be explained in the next update, and do nothing for the moment.

The inventory has been updated to accommodate said "Aftermods" with 8 additional upgrade slots.

A new custom cursor that is easier to see has been added to help improve the mouse control method

The side bar in the mission menu will now have a much more mild and slow flashing effect, so as to be less distracting

Balance Changes:

Mosquito class ships (the ones that charge with the big laser in front), now always drop gems, and can drop more

Space Net is down to 40% chance from 50%

Bug Fixes: