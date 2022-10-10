uh oh, i discovered steam updates deletes save files, sorry about that, next updates will
be only released with this problem solved.
Might as well, since while the game may not break with old save games, some content
will be inaccessable if you are towards the ending of the game.
Winter's Ankh update for 10 October 2022
Hotfix 3
