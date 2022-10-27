Citizen Sleeper - Episode: REFUGE is out now!

Episode: REFUGE is Citizen Sleeper’s second episodic update, and it’s available right now, FREE for all players.

To mark the occasion, we’ve also put the game on sale at 25% off. Don't sleep on this chance to pick up one of the year's most talked about indie games at it highest discount yet!

Since its launch in May earlier this year, Citizen Sleeper has been praised as “a game that gets cyberpunk right”, with a deep narrative experience, unique tabletop RPG-inspired gameplay, compelling characters and a fascinating setting.

It’s been called “one of the best games of the year” (VICE/Waypoint), “an evocative life-sim RPG you won't want to wake up from” (PC Gamer), and “a game I'll be thinking about for years to come” (Game Informer).

Recently, Citizen Sleeper has also been featured in numerous ‘Best of’ lists from the likes of Rock Paper Shotgun, Paste, Kotaku and PC Gamer.

REFUGE is the second instalment in a three-episode arc, which will conclude in early 2023. It picks up right where the previous episode, FLUX left off. A strange event sends ripples through Erlin’s Eye. You will enter the refugee flotilla that arrived during FLUX to understand this new threat, and help the refugees stabilize their community.

In Episode: REFUGE, you will meet Sol, captain of the Pilgrim Seed, the biggest ship in the flotilla, and the refugees’ unofficial leader. Hailing from Ember’s Hearth, the largest moon of the gas giant Ember, Sol is a quiet pragmatist who is expected to shoulder some heavy responsibilities on behalf of the fractured flotilla.

Episode: REFUGE is available for FREE across all platforms for anyone who owns or or has access to Citizen Sleeper.

For those who don’t, great news - Citizen Sleeper is on sale at 25% off (its highest discount ever) for the launch of Episode: REFUGE. Grab it now on Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG, Epic, Humble, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Citizen Sleeper has been compared favorably to the likes of Disco Elysium and Norco. What is even more remarkable about these comparisons is that Jump Over the Age, founded by Gareth Damian Martin (they/them), is a one-person game development studio. Gareth, along with Guillaume Singelin (character art) and Amos Roddy (music and sound) created Citizen Sleeper and they would love to hear your thoughts on the game, particularly these free episode updates!

