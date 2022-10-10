 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 10 October 2022

Patch 1.6.2.0 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9691501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.6.2.0 is now live!

This patch brings a new emoji, 6 quick messages and the ability to join public matches that are already running.
We hope you like the emoji and would love to hear your feedback regarding the quick messages. Also we hope that the matchmaking changes will overall lead to more lobbies and shorter queue times.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Added pondering emoji
  • Added quick messages
  • Quick search matches now already start with 2 players
  • Enabled join-in-progress for quick search matches

