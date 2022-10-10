Development Branch update - v0.6.001

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.6.001) on the development branch. This contains some of the major changes of the next update, mainly two things : Lore & small automation.
There's 3 new biomes to explore, related to the already teased "Wardens", and a new auto-crafter machine that will allow you to automate some crafting.
There's still things missing, like texts and localization and other surprises. We'll continue to update the dev branch in the next few days, but you can try this version to help us find the biggest bugs and problems.
Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!
As usual, restart Steam to get the update.
V 0.6.001 - Temporary changelog :
Major changes :
- Breathable atmosphere stage, player can breathe freely outside once reached
New Biomes :
- 3 new big secret biomes related to the lore of the planet. (Search in the mushroom river...)
New objects :
- Auto-Crafter : player can choose a recipe, and this machine will automaticaly craft it if the ingredients are in range
- Ore extractor T3 : player can filter the type of ore extracted
- 3 new butterflies species (1 hidden)
- Air Filter : player can reduce the oxygen consumption before the full breathable atmosphere.
- Exoskelton t3
- Mutagen t3
- Osmium rod
- New shroom tree seed
- Heater T5
- Drill T5
Balancing :
- Increase insects stage requirement
- Water filter increase terraformation level requirement
And more to come...
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
