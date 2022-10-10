Chasm: The Rift is live!

Today we are releasing Chasm: The Rift. It was a long trip with numerous attempts across many years to bring this great game originally developed in Ukraine back to life. Clarifying the rights status, legal work, finding the code basis from which we can re-create the game, sleepless nights rewriting a big part of the game, QA, checking feedback, iterating and finally the day of release.

This day wouldn’t be possible without a fantastic community that was supporting the life of this game for over the last 20+ years. We are extremely grateful to each and every one of you. We’ve tried to put some of the names to the credits, but we are sure we might have missed someone. Apologies for it.

For many companies, release day would be the end of the journey, but not for us. There are still many things that we want to add to Chasm: The Rift and that, unfortunately, didn’t make it for this release. Please bear with us and share your feedback. It will help us to prioritize our future work on this great game.

Now it is time to save the Earth from Timestrikers and shoot off some enemy limbs. Share the news with your friends and have fun!

Thanks,

SNEG Team