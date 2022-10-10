1.0.0 IS HERE!

The new version of the demo is also available! And the list of the changelog is below.
Now for the nearest month, I will try to update this every Thursday adding some new stuff that was mentioned some time ago and improving AI.
As for the new playable nations, I gonna love them, I have an idea of how to continue the story in this game, so Kan-Kaya (the tribe of darkness) will have his own story.
===== V 1.0.0 =====
Races - General:
- Fixed: objects players receive at the start of the game;
- Fixed: class description for each chieftain.
- Fixed: objects that each warlord class provides.
Neutral:
- New objects have been added (to avoid spoilers, they will not be listed here);
- Corrected descriptions and naming for some entities.
Onoyo:
- Horn of plenty:
-- durability decreased from 50 to 25;
-- food production has been reduced from 20 to 12;
- level 1/2 guild;
-- the number of shelters has been increased from 4/6 to 6/12;
-- the amount of food production has been increased to 6/12;
-- Improved the animation;
-- Eye of Death:
-- Range reduced from 24 to 12;
-- Health reduced from 20 to 10;
-- Improved the animation;
Mogu-Una:
- Farm: food production increased from 5 to 6;
Tray-Yici:
- Hut: the amount of shelter has been reduced from 4 to 3;
Kan-Kaya
- Henhouse: food production increased from 5 to 6;
Game:
- Fixed: Cannibalism was renamed to "human eater" and improved description.
- Fixed: the game sometimes did not count correctly when hunger symptoms were to occur;
- Fixed: right-clicking on an empty area does not get kicked from the game;
- Fixed: Next mobile button does not crash the game;
- Fixed: Next worker button does not crash the game;
- Fixed: objects that are built, morphing or transformed do not manipulate resources and do not increase shelter if the target object is to provide (e.g. a house until it is completed does not provide shelter);
- Fixed: During the work: of morphing and transforming, the name of the previous object no longer remains;
- Added: Work (other than production) causes a health change in relation to the maximum health of the current and target object (it can decrease like Onoyo when upgrading units, or increase like transform);
- Fixed: Works take the maximum number of movement points instead of setting it to -1;
- Work - Building:
-- Added: puts a new object with 5hp instead of full health to start;
-- Added: when the builder has been destroyed, the building of the structure is stopped, it will lose 5hp in the next turn and after each turn;
-- Added: A builder who is capable of placing such structures can continue the above structure if he is next to it;
-- Added: When buildings are destroyed by the builder, he is free in the next turn;
Map Editor - Start Locations:
- Added: player 0 (neutral) locations will now be ignored;
- Fixed: both button sets change affiliation;
- Fixed: affiliation can be set from 1 to 8;
SI:
- Added: Does not send mobile objects to combat that provide shelter or food production (but if they have a target at hand, they attack);
- Added: Converts objects into barracks or will issue a construction order;
- Added: As it is possible, it transforms not-warriors into warriors;