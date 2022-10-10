1.0.0 IS HERE!

The new version of the demo is also available! And the list of the changelog is below.

Now for the nearest month, I will try to update this every Thursday adding some new stuff that was mentioned some time ago and improving AI.

As for the new playable nations, I gonna love them, I have an idea of how to continue the story in this game, so Kan-Kaya (the tribe of darkness) will have his own story.

===== V 1.0.0 =====

Races - General:

Fixed: objects players receive at the start of the game;

Fixed: class description for each chieftain.

Fixed: objects that each warlord class provides.

Neutral:

New objects have been added (to avoid spoilers, they will not be listed here);

Corrected descriptions and naming for some entities.

Onoyo:

Horn of plenty:

-- durability decreased from 50 to 25;

-- food production has been reduced from 20 to 12;

-- durability decreased from 50 to 25; -- food production has been reduced from 20 to 12; level 1/2 guild;

-- the number of shelters has been increased from 4/6 to 6/12;

-- the amount of food production has been increased to 6/12;

-- Improved the animation;

-- Eye of Death:

-- Range reduced from 24 to 12;

-- Health reduced from 20 to 10;

-- Improved the animation;

Mogu-Una:

Farm: food production increased from 5 to 6;

Tray-Yici:

Hut: the amount of shelter has been reduced from 4 to 3;

Kan-Kaya

Henhouse: food production increased from 5 to 6;

Game:

Fixed: Cannibalism was renamed to "human eater" and improved description.

Fixed: the game sometimes did not count correctly when hunger symptoms were to occur;

Fixed: right-clicking on an empty area does not get kicked from the game;

Fixed: Next mobile button does not crash the game;

Fixed: Next worker button does not crash the game;

Fixed: objects that are built, morphing or transformed do not manipulate resources and do not increase shelter if the target object is to provide (e.g. a house until it is completed does not provide shelter);

Fixed: During the work: of morphing and transforming, the name of the previous object no longer remains;

Added: Work (other than production) causes a health change in relation to the maximum health of the current and target object (it can decrease like Onoyo when upgrading units, or increase like transform);

Fixed: Works take the maximum number of movement points instead of setting it to -1;

Work - Building:

-- Added: puts a new object with 5hp instead of full health to start;

-- Added: when the builder has been destroyed, the building of the structure is stopped, it will lose 5hp in the next turn and after each turn;

-- Added: A builder who is capable of placing such structures can continue the above structure if he is next to it;

-- Added: When buildings are destroyed by the builder, he is free in the next turn;

Map Editor - Start Locations:

Added: player 0 (neutral) locations will now be ignored;

Fixed: both button sets change affiliation;

Fixed: affiliation can be set from 1 to 8;

SI: