Master of War: Rule of Power update for 10 October 2022

1.0.0 IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9691309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version of the demo is also available! And the list of the changelog is below.

Now for the nearest month, I will try to update this every Thursday adding some new stuff that was mentioned some time ago and improving AI.

As for the new playable nations, I gonna love them, I have an idea of how to continue the story in this game, so Kan-Kaya (the tribe of darkness) will have his own story.

===== V 1.0.0 =====

Races - General:

  • Fixed: objects players receive at the start of the game;
  • Fixed: class description for each chieftain.
  • Fixed: objects that each warlord class provides.

Neutral:

  • New objects have been added (to avoid spoilers, they will not be listed here);
  • Corrected descriptions and naming for some entities.

Onoyo:

  • Horn of plenty:
    -- durability decreased from 50 to 25;
    -- food production has been reduced from 20 to 12;
  • level 1/2 guild;
    -- the number of shelters has been increased from 4/6 to 6/12;
    -- the amount of food production has been increased to 6/12;
    -- Improved the animation;
    -- Eye of Death:
    -- Range reduced from 24 to 12;
    -- Health reduced from 20 to 10;
    -- Improved the animation;

Mogu-Una:

  • Farm: food production increased from 5 to 6;

Tray-Yici:

  • Hut: the amount of shelter has been reduced from 4 to 3;

Kan-Kaya

  • Henhouse: food production increased from 5 to 6;

Game:

  • Fixed: Cannibalism was renamed to "human eater" and improved description.
  • Fixed: the game sometimes did not count correctly when hunger symptoms were to occur;
  • Fixed: right-clicking on an empty area does not get kicked from the game;
  • Fixed: Next mobile button does not crash the game;
  • Fixed: Next worker button does not crash the game;
  • Fixed: objects that are built, morphing or transformed do not manipulate resources and do not increase shelter if the target object is to provide (e.g. a house until it is completed does not provide shelter);
  • Fixed: During the work: of morphing and transforming, the name of the previous object no longer remains;
  • Added: Work (other than production) causes a health change in relation to the maximum health of the current and target object (it can decrease like Onoyo when upgrading units, or increase like transform);
  • Fixed: Works take the maximum number of movement points instead of setting it to -1;
  • Work - Building:
    -- Added: puts a new object with 5hp instead of full health to start;
    -- Added: when the builder has been destroyed, the building of the structure is stopped, it will lose 5hp in the next turn and after each turn;
    -- Added: A builder who is capable of placing such structures can continue the above structure if he is next to it;
    -- Added: When buildings are destroyed by the builder, he is free in the next turn;

Map Editor - Start Locations:

  • Added: player 0 (neutral) locations will now be ignored;
  • Fixed: both button sets change affiliation;
  • Fixed: affiliation can be set from 1 to 8;

SI:

  • Added: Does not send mobile objects to combat that provide shelter or food production (but if they have a target at hand, they attack);
  • Added: Converts objects into barracks or will issue a construction order;
  • Added: As it is possible, it transforms not-warriors into warriors;
