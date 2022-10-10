 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vectro Blast update for 10 October 2022

Update and release on Android

Share · View all patches · Build 9691269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two years after the release of arcade debut, Vectro Blast, the developers from Sagittaras Games are coming out with a series of updates. They promise not only more modern visuals, but also a change in game mechanics, a new soundtrack and most importantly, a port to Android for mobile gamers.

You can look forward to a new look of enemies, plenty of options for upgrading your ship and weapons, and of course hours and hours of fun. Your mission is just to survive and reach the highest score as possible you can and become a legend on our leaderboard. At the end of each mission, a final boss will awaits you to test your skills.


Don't hesitate and take advantage of the 50% launch discount now. We wish you a good luck, because you're going to need it.

Changed files in this update

Vectro Blast Content Depot 1429871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link