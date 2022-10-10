Update and release on Android

Two years after the release of arcade debut, Vectro Blast, the developers from Sagittaras Games are coming out with a series of updates. They promise not only more modern visuals, but also a change in game mechanics, a new soundtrack and most importantly, a port to Android for mobile gamers.

You can look forward to a new look of enemies, plenty of options for upgrading your ship and weapons, and of course hours and hours of fun. Your mission is just to survive and reach the highest score as possible you can and become a legend on our leaderboard. At the end of each mission, a final boss will awaits you to test your skills.



Don't hesitate and take advantage of the 50% launch discount now. We wish you a good luck, because you're going to need it.