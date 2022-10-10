Fixed a problem in which data was not reflected correctly when updating scores except when using Pure Nexus/Mystic gate.
(Sorry, if you faced this bug, please step on Clear tile again using your best score data...)
Tactical Nexus update for 10 October 2022
Fixed bugs related to score updates
