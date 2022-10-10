 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Nexus update for 10 October 2022

Fixed bugs related to score updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9691228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem in which data was not reflected correctly when updating scores except when using Pure Nexus/Mystic gate.
(Sorry, if you faced this bug, please step on Clear tile again using your best score data...)

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link