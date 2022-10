Share · View all patches · Build 9691198 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 13:06:07 UTC by Wendy

MAJOR UPDATE - Old games will be unavailable

Improvements:

-High Alert: Requisition expansion is available for purchase

Includes Campaign chapter 24, which contains 10 new missions

-Story progress bars added to Campaign story select screen

Rules engine updates:

-Stealth and Splinter Tech abilities now act as a card in play