A DLC of your dreams - survey

Hello, Pathfinders!

While we were working on the Season Pass 1 for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we saw a lot of interesting ideas for future DLC, both from you and from our team members as well. Now, we’ve prepared a short survey to see what our community thinks about these ideas, which ones you consider worthy of your time and money?

The survey will take about 2-5 minutes for you, but it will be a great help to us!

[url=https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZZRR6ZG?lang=en]**

Follow this link, please.

**[/url]