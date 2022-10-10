 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 10 October 2022

A DLC of your dreams - survey

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 10 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Pathfinders!

While we were working on the Season Pass 1 for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we saw a lot of interesting ideas for future DLC, both from you and from our team members as well. Now, we’ve prepared a short survey to see what our community thinks about these ideas, which ones you consider worthy of your time and money?

The survey will take about 2-5 minutes for you, but it will be a great help to us!
Changed depots in owlcat-next-test branch

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Mac Depot 1184373
