New Home: Medieval Village update for 11 October 2022

EA V0.54 Update notes

11 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The EA V0.54 update brings autumn colors, a new road drawing mode, underground water flows that affect the range of water wells, and minor changes to color tones.

Autumn color tones


Some trees are now changing color in the autumn months. The grass on the ground also turns slightly yellow.

New road drawing mode


Organic path drawing in the game was an idea I embraced from the very beginning of the game. We used to be able to shift+click to add curves to the roads, but most people didn't discover or prefer it. Inspired by the recently released demo of Manor Lords, I changed the curve addition mechanic to left mouse click and also changed the road preview drawing.

Underground water flows


Added underground water flows that affect the range of water wells. Above these lines, the bonus range is 100%, while in empty areas with no blue tint, the bonus range is 0%.

Changes to color tones

  • Increased the amount of "ambient occlusion" to make the tree branches look more realistic by shadowing themselves.
  • The sea color tone has been darkened.
  • The coast color tone has been darkened.
  • Terrain hue saturation has been slightly increased.
  • Increased the amount of sunlight by 8%.

See you in future updates.
Mustafa Caner Tonbul

Changed files in this update

New Home: Medieval Village Content Depot 1658871
