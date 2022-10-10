0.0.12.4 UPDATE - EXPERIMENTAL DUMP

Hello there! This update brings most of last month's experimental branch content to the main branch.

But first, some behind-the scenes context.

The main big thing I've been working on is the AI system. The first fully-fledged AI enemy (the stationary Sentinel Murderbot) will make its debut in the upcoming HALLOWEEN CHALLENGE later this week, when all playtesting has been completed. My main priority was to make sure this first enemy reacts to all the mechanics the game has for human players in a satisfying way (both as the Robot and as the Mandrillians) and I'm pretty happy with it so far. Next step will be navigation for the AI, but that's another story.

The other big thing is the upcoming Arena mode. I have ditched the whole "virtual training" aesthtetic; the Arcade Hub will be extremely streamlined because I noticed the current layout was too unfocused and confusing for players. Now that the VR tutorial can be launched from the Main Menu, the Arcade Hub will be disabled until the first Arena gamemodes are ready.

Here's a sneak peek of a stress test I made on the Arena map - you can also see some of the new systems I've been working on for it, like the destroyable cover.

The Arena will be a roughly 100x100 meter map with modularity in mind. Besides providing game modes for both singleplayer and local multiplayer (versus and coop), it's gonna be an excellent testing ground for the AI enemies and new features. The first Arena modes will only use the inner part of the map, pictured above.

Now let's see what is new in today's update:

ADDITIONS:

MONKEY FRONT DODGE

Mandrillians can now dodge forwards if they press the DODGE button while holding the SPRINT button. This adds flexibility to the Mandrillian's movement options.

FINGER TRACKING

For those of you who are into that kind of thing, you can activate "Advanced Finger Tracking" next to the other visual options in the Main Menu. It -should- work with all supported controllers, but obviously the main benefit is for Index controller users.

TRICKSHOT COIN

This started as a small coding exercise just to see how the ULTRAKILL coin would feel in VR and it ended up being so fun it made it into the main game. Coins will have a chance to spawn on safe rooms. If you pull off a split shot, you'll get a shiny new achievement and the infinite coin unlocked in the Item Spawner!

BULLET DEFLECTION

A feature that will come in handy for more action-packed upcoming modes: timing a swing against enemy bullets will deflect them right back at them (or any nearby enemy)

TARGETING SYSTEM REFINEMENT

Until now the only "teams" in the game were the Mandrillians and the Robot. Now that new factions will start arriving, a universal targeting/ID system had to be put in place for stuff like the Sentry and upcoming NPCs. For example, on next week's Halloween Challenge, Mandrillians will be tagged as "friendly" for the Sentry Turret.

Also, stuff like the poison smoke now obstructs the targeting sytem.

OTHER TWEAKS AND CHANGES: