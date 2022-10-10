Legend Bowl - Patch (October 10, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to clean up a couple of items in the game. Enjoy!

Fixed auto sort not taking into account morale.

Fixed issue where blocks would warp a defender in front of blocker when defender behind blocker instead of just rotating to pick up blocks.

Draftees get less "old man" bald hair look now.

Teams will go for 4th and inches sometimes now.

Removed night game times from tutorial when choosing random time.

Updated patch notes link.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.3.4