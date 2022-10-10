 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 10 October 2022

Update 17.3 of Carnage Offering: Bug fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9690900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The pistol and the mp7 machine gun without upgrades do more damage.
Performing a new game did not completely erase some saves.
Bloodstains on some enemies were not always displayed.
Adjustment of humanoid replicators attack .
Small interface adjustment in the main menu for 21/9 screens.
A texture in the main menu was not displayed correctly when starting the game.

