The pistol and the mp7 machine gun without upgrades do more damage.
Performing a new game did not completely erase some saves.
Bloodstains on some enemies were not always displayed.
Adjustment of humanoid replicators attack .
Small interface adjustment in the main menu for 21/9 screens.
A texture in the main menu was not displayed correctly when starting the game.
CARNAGE OFFERING update for 10 October 2022
Update 17.3 of Carnage Offering: Bug fixes and improvements
