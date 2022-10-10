The Icon Battles v1.0.1 - bug fixes and .url file support

Hello everyone!

The first update for The Icon Battles fixes most of the currently known issues and improves the screensaver experience by adding new settings.

The application now supports files with the .URL extension. Now your shortcuts to Steam games and sites will be taking part in the battles!

This update introduces a new service - Desktop Data Saving Service. It locally saves data from the desktop to make the screensaver work properly. Previously, the main application did this with the /b startup argument, but this way consumed a lot of system resources.

Full Changelog

Additions / Changes

Added a new service that saves desktop data in a .xml file (Desktop Data Saving Service). It is a separate app that runs on Windows startup and locally saves desktop data every few minutes. The user can stop it in the tray.

saves desktop data every few minutes. The user can stop it in the tray. Added support for the .URL file extension. It was tested on Steam game shortcuts and Firefox page shortcuts.

Added separate options to enable screensaver and Desktop Data Saving Service.

Added the current state of the screensaver and Desktop Data Saving Service.

Added an error card for screensaver options in case something goes wrong.

Added a volume slider in the settings for the screensaver mode.

Fixed incorrect polish translation of the "Close" button: "Blisko" to "Wyłącz".

Changed a .NET Framework version from 4.6.2 to 3.5 for Windows Dekstop Grabber (a library that gets desktop icons).

Removed "/b" startup argument.

Bug Fixes