Update Notes for October 10

Hello everyone,

We're happy to provide another update to Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory. This time, we're offering the following bug fixes and improvements:

Gameplay change: the game will now consider a level solved once Ayla reaches a Level's Exit, even if a Robot is right behind her when the Exit is reached.

Fixed a bug where the game would prematurely declare a "Game Over" state, falsely detecting that Ayla had run out of moves. This was reported twice as occurring on Level 34, although during testing we found that this bug occurred quite rarely and it took a while for it to be reproduced.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes result in the tutorial information boxes for Conveyor and Button Lock tiles not showing.

Fixed a typo in Maurice's dialog.

Minor quality of life improvements.

Minor memory optimizations.

We're also really excited to report that we've finally received our very own Steam Deck, and that Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory runs great on it! We're confident that the game can be marked as Steam Deck Verified.

Finally, as always: please remember to leave a review! If you're enjoying Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory, leaving a review on Steam would go a long way! Thank you so much for playing!