Road to v1.0: Day 4

We have a small update for Day 4, a new seconday skin for B - Pugnala! For Pugnala Provola!

Why secondary though? That's because all the new sprites have been made to replace the generic ones from an asset pack, but a few characters, like Christine, Pugnala, or Concetta, had always been drawn from scratch instead, so there is no real need to substitute them.

All the old skins were static sprites that got tweaked and animated by Twiranux and can always be selected in game after unlocking the Mindbender, while all the new skins are from Glauber Kotaki

Since a lot of fans have been asking for it, we're also publishing the new Boss Rash theme by Daniele Zandara!

On a totally unrelated note, on the 28th of October Bayo 3 will come out out so I'll finally have an excuse to take my first holiday of 2022 🥳

Anyway since VS will be on v1.0 on the 20th, I won't really have any work to do after that day, right? Right? 👀

