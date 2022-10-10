Update, Version 20221010

English

[Curse Stones]In desert areas, the chance to get sand into the eyes is increased.

[Egypt]New location: Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna (Still quite empty at the moment. The Butterfly works in this area.)

[Egypt]New location: Oasis Teahouse (Also quite empty.)

Added new BGM for those 2 locations.

简体中文

【诅咒石】在沙漠地区发生眼睛里进沙子的灾厄事件可能性增加。

【埃及】新地点：巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图 （当前相对空旷，等待加入更多内容。蝴蝶之翼在这个区域可用。）

【埃及】新地点：绿洲茶馆（同样空旷。）

加入了上述两处地点的新的背景音乐。