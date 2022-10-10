 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 10 October 2022

Update, Version 20221010

Share · View all patches · Build 9690512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Curse Stones]In desert areas, the chance to get sand into the eyes is increased.
[Egypt]New location: Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna (Still quite empty at the moment. The Butterfly works in this area.)
[Egypt]New location: Oasis Teahouse (Also quite empty.)
Added new BGM for those 2 locations.
简体中文
##########Content############
【诅咒石】在沙漠地区发生眼睛里进沙子的灾厄事件可能性增加。
【埃及】新地点：巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图 （当前相对空旷，等待加入更多内容。蝴蝶之翼在这个区域可用。）
【埃及】新地点：绿洲茶馆（同样空旷。）
加入了上述两处地点的新的背景音乐。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link