Axis Football 2023 update for 10 October 2022

Axis Football 2023 v2.3 is now live!

Build 9690318

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Patch v2.3 is now live! The game should show v2.3 at the top right of the title screen. If your game doesn't automatically update, please exit out of Steam and log back in.

Patch Notes:

  • Adjusted the way audio is loaded to help with users on slower machines.
  • Player motion will now properly work in coach mode when using a controller.
  • Adjusted the passing and receiving stats that are generated when simulating games to have the number be more in line with the NFL.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause a safety to occur when kicking a PAT in rare situations
  • Improved AI playcalling and clock management logic to address some specific situations

Thank you for your continued support! We will continue to put patches and updates out as needed!

