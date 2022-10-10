Crimson Dawn - Early Access Released!

Hey everyone!

Finally, the moment I've been waiting so long for has arrived. Crimson Dawn now is available in Early Access! I'm incredibly excited to finally share the result with you.

The current state of the game is fully playable and even though It still requires polishing, I feel that we are now on the right track. What is especially inspiring are the thoughts on what the game could be after all of your feedback. I believe that players will try to find new playstyles or builds that will help me to improve the balance even more.

The next steps for upcoming updates will be focused on adding new content, including a new map, enemies, bosses and weapons of course. Also I'm on the way to add new languages and controller support. Therefore, new styles of play will not be far away!

The development process was a huge challenge and I'm so appreciative to my CRD discord community and everyone for the support that motivated me to go further and finish the EA state of this project. I hope for your further feedback, which will make the game even better.

Please enjoy the game. I can't wait to tackle the next stage of development with you all!

Sincerely,

Semyon