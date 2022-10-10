Update 0.18 - Lava Lanes, strategic maze building!

Hi everyone,

Lava Lanes require careful placement of buildings without blocking access to the portal.

If you struggle with this, or need a spoiler, I suggest that you watch our playthrough video.

Lava Lanes playthrough video

New Content

New map "Lava Lanes".

3 new enemies.

New research "Powder Keg", which gives a Pyro unit that sets off an explosive black powder keg!

A button that activates the in-game menu is now at the top of the screen.

When you choose a map to play, the previous map you played will be selected by default.

Changes

Bugfix - use the correct icons for Aura Towers.

Place short mushroom stems to indicate where the edible mushrooms will respawn.

Bugfix - take all enemy spawn loaction into account when checking if a new building would block the portal.

Only show enemy health bars when they have less than full health.

Properly centre the "train" and "retire" unit icons in the building interface.

Bugfix - building icons are sometimes cut off at the bottom of the screen.

Thank you for the reviews that came in, we only need 3 more reviews to boost the game's visibility.

I hope you enjoy the new map and enemies!

Till next update,

André