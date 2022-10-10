 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gem Rifts update for 10 October 2022

Update 0.18 - Lava Lanes, strategic maze building!

Share · View all patches · Build 9689935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Lava Lanes require careful placement of buildings without blocking access to the portal.
If you struggle with this, or need a spoiler, I suggest that you watch our playthrough video.
Lava Lanes playthrough video

New Content

  • New map "Lava Lanes".
  • 3 new enemies.
  • New research "Powder Keg", which gives a Pyro unit that sets off an explosive black powder keg!
  • A button that activates the in-game menu is now at the top of the screen.
  • When you choose a map to play, the previous map you played will be selected by default.

Changes

  • Bugfix - use the correct icons for Aura Towers.
  • Place short mushroom stems to indicate where the edible mushrooms will respawn.
  • Bugfix - take all enemy spawn loaction into account when checking if a new building would block the portal.
  • Only show enemy health bars when they have less than full health.
  • Properly centre the "train" and "retire" unit icons in the building interface.
  • Bugfix - building icons are sometimes cut off at the bottom of the screen.

Thank you for the reviews that came in, we only need 3 more reviews to boost the game's visibility.
I hope you enjoy the new map and enemies!

Till next update,
André

Changed files in this update

Gem Rifts Content Depot 1801671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link