Update 0.18 - Lava Lanes, strategic maze building!

Hi everyone,
Lava Lanes require careful placement of buildings without blocking access to the portal.
If you struggle with this, or need a spoiler, I suggest that you watch our playthrough video.
Lava Lanes playthrough video
New Content
- New map "Lava Lanes".
- 3 new enemies.
- New research "Powder Keg", which gives a Pyro unit that sets off an explosive black powder keg!
- A button that activates the in-game menu is now at the top of the screen.
- When you choose a map to play, the previous map you played will be selected by default.
Changes
- Bugfix - use the correct icons for Aura Towers.
- Place short mushroom stems to indicate where the edible mushrooms will respawn.
- Bugfix - take all enemy spawn loaction into account when checking if a new building would block the portal.
- Only show enemy health bars when they have less than full health.
- Properly centre the "train" and "retire" unit icons in the building interface.
- Bugfix - building icons are sometimes cut off at the bottom of the screen.
Thank you for the reviews that came in, we only need 3 more reviews to boost the game's visibility.
I hope you enjoy the new map and enemies!
Till next update,
André
Changed files in this update