Version 1.00.2 released

Maybe you have heard the saying that each fix of a bug introduces two more bugs. It kind of happened with the v1.00.1 hotfix. The cure proved to be be worse than the disease and caused crashed to desktop in some cases. This hotfix fixes the bug introduced in the previous hotfix and auto corrects old saves as well. So you should not notice difference, only if play a very old save, you will have the v1.00.1 fix disabled, but since it was a cosmetic thing it's acceptable. Also a few more tiny fixes and tweaks were introduced.

Note that this bug might have caused also other symptoms, not listed above (those bugs which cause crash to desktop are the most deadly in terms of side effects). So if you encountered other strange problems recently, there are decent odds this patch fixes it as well.