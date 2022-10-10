Update 0.11 is now RELEASED & 45% OFF Sale

This version aims to address and improve a lot of the issues and feedback reported by the community over the past weeks. The overall feel of the game and user experience was also improved with this update!

And along with this update, we are running a Special Offer SALE at 45% OFF! So, if you didn’t already do it, now it’s a great time to pick Northern Lights up at a discounted price!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090800/Northern_Lights/

What has changed?

The full list of changes and fixes is available below:

*** Improved building hitboxes in various locations

Improved decay rate values of clothes

Added Fireplaces to some more houses

Fixed Performance issue/stutter when using mouse to look around

Fixed Mysterious Woods map being missing in survival mode

Fixed floating cupboards in weather station in survival mode

Fixed inability to sleep on Research Camp beds in survival mode

Fixed empty Recycled Cans not falling to ground

Fixed filled Water Bidon being displayed as Recycled Can when dropped

Fixed dropped items keeping colliders after falling, causing players to get stuck in some cases

Fixed dropped items falling through roads

Fixed dropped items falling through floors in [spoiler]Factory[/spoiler] location

Fixed Cage Trap turning into a Snare Trap after reloading a save

Fixed boars not yielding pelts

Fixed crates in airport having wrong rotation

Fixed right clicking being allowed on interactable objects while "hands are busy"

Fixed Wet Note displaying as Bitten Note

Fixed issue causing Player to sometimes collide with invisible trigger colliders

Fixed interiors not heating up from fire sources making it hard to cure hypothermia

Fixed inability to collect more than 4 pushpins

Fixed missing characters in Polish language

**

What's next?

We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state, so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed out and a lot of balancing to be done.

We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.11.x while working on the next feature update v0.12 as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE

Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also, don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated to feedback and new ideas![/b]

Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!