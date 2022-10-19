Update 3 Now Available!

Today marks the launch of Update 3, featuring a host of new content and systems for This Means Warp!
Update 3 Release Notes
AI Control
One of the most requested features from players finally arrives in This Means Warp! You now have full control over AI crewmates, and can tell them which systems you do (or don't) want them to use on the ship.
New Missions
Multi-Ship Battles
Take on two ships at once with new combat missions featuring challenging battles against multiple enemies.
The number of possible enemy ship layouts has also been expanded, with new enemies to face and new strategies to discover.
New Survival Mission
It's getting hot in here... A new survival mission has been added featuring a nearby star. Get those extinguishers ready!
Ship Systems
Taunt Beacon
Put those health upgrades to good use in the new Taunt Beacon subsystem, absorbing enemy projectiles and damage for a set duration. Be careful - enemies may have them too so you'll need to take them down or time your damage carefully to get past them.
Trubble Gun
Those pesky Trubbles are back, this time hurtling from a cannon! Slow enemy systems with area of effect damage from the new Trubble Gun.
Ship Mods
Two new ship modifiers are available to collect after completing a boss fight. Buy yourself some time by slowing all enemy systems, or by temporarily stunning their entire crew.
Update 3 also includes a number of minor bug fixes and balance tweaks. We'd love to hear what you think so if you haven't already come and chat to us on Discord!
