Update 3 Now Available!

Today marks the launch of Update 3, featuring a host of new content and systems for This Means Warp!

AI Control

One of the most requested features from players finally arrives in This Means Warp! You now have full control over AI crewmates, and can tell them which systems you do (or don't) want them to use on the ship.

New Missions

Multi-Ship Battles

Take on two ships at once with new combat missions featuring challenging battles against multiple enemies.

The number of possible enemy ship layouts has also been expanded, with new enemies to face and new strategies to discover.

New Survival Mission

It's getting hot in here... A new survival mission has been added featuring a nearby star. Get those extinguishers ready!

Ship Systems

Taunt Beacon

Put those health upgrades to good use in the new Taunt Beacon subsystem, absorbing enemy projectiles and damage for a set duration. Be careful - enemies may have them too so you'll need to take them down or time your damage carefully to get past them.

Trubble Gun

Those pesky Trubbles are back, this time hurtling from a cannon! Slow enemy systems with area of effect damage from the new Trubble Gun.

Ship Mods

Two new ship modifiers are available to collect after completing a boss fight. Buy yourself some time by slowing all enemy systems, or by temporarily stunning their entire crew.

Update 3 also includes a number of minor bug fixes and balance tweaks. We'd love to hear what you think so if you haven't already come and chat to us on Discord!