Noclipped v1.2.0 patch 4

This patch fixes some annoying and highly requested fixes for Noclipped. They are mainly related to the endgame and level 8, but there are some fixes/tweaks for the early/mid games
Fixed bug where the door that is the chapter 1 end door from v1.1 lead to the beginning of level 8
Replaced the chapter 1 finale door with a door that leads to the threshold, allowing players to move back down levels and play the lower levels with their new gear
Removed wooden crowbars, encouraging players to return to level 1 after they crafted a metal/firesalt one on upper levels
Fixed bug where entities avoided doors while chasing, instead finding a route that uses another entrance
Fixed collider on the door that leads from Level 8 back to the threshold
Tweaked and improved the player movement to feel more responsive/snappy and less "drunk"
Added more significant air control (Movement of the player in mid-air)
Changed the visual design of the main menu
Added a function that will automatically update the version of the save file if the game detects that it's outdated
