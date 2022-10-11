SANDBOX Update!

Hello Builders! ːsteamhappyː

One of the most important days in the history of our game has arrived - today we are officially introducing sandbox mode to you!🥳

You're probably already looking forward to it - but just a moment's notice - what are we introducing?🏡

Creativity is your middle name

The first thing to note is that you can build anything you like - from your dream house to the craziest house you've ever imagined. Remember - you are only limited by your creativity! On top of that, there will also be tasks that your employer will ask you to do - some need a bigger, some smaller house, some multi-storey, some single-storey - it will be your job to meet their expectations - and they pay really well. At best you will be rich, at worst you will lose your savings!🧐





Sandbox mechanics

It should also be noted that the construction of objects such as stairs, walls and ceilings will depend solely on your calculations, measurements and precision. Our aim was to give you as much autonomy as possible. You can make a crooked, uneven staircase, or the most even, flawless technical marvel - let your imagination carry you away. These will be your projects that you can show off to your friends or to us on our social media.😁

So start your next House Builder adventure - you are the builders, you have the power!

Send us your buildings by uploading a picture from the game - we are very curious to see how creative our players areːsteamhappyː

We would like to point out that the best graphics will be highlighted and awarded!🥇 Our competition will run until 18 October. You can also send screenshots of your work to martin.freemindsa@gmail.com.

With the update, we have fixed the bugs you reported to us on the discord/option to report bugs in the game. Thank you very much for your contribution to our game🏆.

If you have some suggestions, new mechanics, ideas for our new mode, please send them to our email above - we love reading your suggestions💪. You are also invited to visit our Facebook: House Builder, our discord (you'll find the link on the steam shop page), and on our Tiktok: @officialhousebuilder. We wish you a fun and exciting game!🥰