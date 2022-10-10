Launch update!

Next Fest is over and Spell Defender launches at last!
With this new patch you can now learn and use 10 MORE SPELLS!!
V-Sync and Inverted controls support added!
And as always, fixed bugs and fiddled with some balance changes.
Hope you enjoy! <3
