Spell Defender update for 10 October 2022

Launch update!

Build 9689213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Next Fest is over and Spell Defender launches at last!

With this new patch you can now learn and use 10 MORE SPELLS!!

V-Sync and Inverted controls support added!

And as always, fixed bugs and fiddled with some balance changes.

Hope you enjoy! <3

