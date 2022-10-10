Launch update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9689213 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Next Fest is over and Spell Defender launches at last!

With this new patch you can now learn and use 10 MORE SPELLS!!

V-Sync and Inverted controls support added!

And as always, fixed bugs and fiddled with some balance changes.

Hope you enjoy! <3