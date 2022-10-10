GB Rober anniversary sale and a (small) update!

Hi everyone!

On October 13th, it will be exactly one year since I've released GB Rober and to celebrate the occasion, the game will be discounted for the whole week (October 10th-October 17th)*!

I also updated the game for the first time in a while. Unfortunately it's not the really big update that I wanted to do, because I just couldn't fing the time for it, but there's still some significant stuff in there, that should make the overall experience a bit more pleasant.

Here are the changes:

Re-implemented the Steamworks integration after an update to Game Maker broke the old integration.

Added prompts that allow you to both skip the entire intro sequence (not the intro stage though), as well as enter the modifier menu, before you start a new game.

Added two tutorial prompts to the game, one that hopefully teaches you how to use your dash, and another that tells you about hyper mode, once you have a full energy meter, and you haven't previously activated it.

Added button indicators in the pause screen, that hopefully should tell players that there are more things in it, than just the weapons screen.

Dashing now doesn't require you to also move at the same time.

Double Jumping resets your ability to dash.

Initiating a dash within a certain amount frames after doing a double jump, resets your ability to do a said double jump. This means that it's now theoretically possible to just stay in the air for as long as you want, if you time things correctly.

The first point isn't really an update, but the broken Steamworks integration meant that doing any kind of update to the game was impossible. So having that out of the way is just a huge step to keep adding small things, when I can find the time to do so. The new implementation should work, but please let me know, if you run into any weirdness, like achievements not getting registered and things like that.

Giving players an option to skip the intro, as much as it hurts me to do so, because I personally find it fairly amusing, hopefully addresses some frustrations I've seen. The same goes for the dash-tutorial, which now is much more nicer and clearer.

Most of the rest is just stuff I did in my current project and felt like porting back to GB Rober, because playing it without these things just felt weird.

I plan on doing some more stuff this week to celebrate the game's anniversary and if things go well enough, I might have another update or two coming within the next few weeks. All depending on how much time I can find to work on it and all that.

Anyway, please let me know if you run into any issues, and as always thank you so much for supporting this little game.

Have a nice week!

*the discount might not have started when this post goes live, but it should appear later on Monday.